Evelyn Fellows
October 4, 1929 - May 5, 2019
New Paltz, NY
Evelyn Fellows, a longtime resident of New Paltz, entered into rest on Sunday, May 5, 2019, surrounded by family at home in New Paltz, New York. She was 89 years old.
Evelyn was born in Tannersville, NY on October 4, 1929 as the daughter to the late Timothy G. and Marian (Pond) Benjamin. On October 26, 1951 Evelyn married Louis Fellows, the love of her life. They were married for 68 years prior his passing in 2016.
Evelyn and Lou owned and operated Lou's Service Station in Plattelkill. Later she was employed at SUNY New Paltz finally retiring in 1995 from the Accounting Department at the Wallkill Prison.
Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her children: daughter, Darlene Palen of Saugerties, Lois and Philip Dippel of Gardiner, Evelyn and William Krusen of Highland, Kimberly Fellows of Chesapeake, VA; her nine grandchildren: Heather (Luis) Catala, Kevin (Lisa) Oshea, Andy (Jessica) Garcia, Tony Garcia, Colleen (Mike) Feinberg, Michael Krusen, Kayla (Devin) Palmatier, Adrin Brodhead, Jacob Simpkins; and her eight great grandchildren: Crystal Miller, Anais and Eve Catala, Gus and Abadit Feinberg, Troy Wilson Brodhead, Evelyn and Lia Garcia.
Evelyn was the oldest of eight children. Her sisters, Loraine (Vincent) Ferraro of Saugerties, Elnora (Nathan) Thorne of Saugerties, predeceased by her sister, Harriet Morris of Saugerties. Brother, Lewis (Juanita) Benjamin of Arizona, predeceased brothers, Gilbert (Lulu) Benjamin, Reginald (Erma) Benjamin of Saratoga Springs and William (Patricia) Benjamin of Delaware. She leaves her loving memories to be cherished by her loving in-laws, August Fellows, Barbara Fellows and Mary Fellows all living in Saugerties: and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Evelyn thoroughly enjoyed crocheting and crafting. She enjoyed making beautiful doilies, afghans and other items for family and friends. She was a devoted mother and Nana. She was very proud of her family. She loved holidays and family get-togethers, any chance to spend with her family was important to her. She enjoyed cooking and would spend hours cooking and preparing for her family or company.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Copeland Funeral Home, 162 South Putt Corners Road, New Paltz NY 12561. A Funeral Services will start at 12 noon at the funeral home, with Rev. Gary Sissel officiating. Burial will follow at New Paltz Rural Cemetery.
The family suggests that donations in Evelyn's name be made to Hudson Valley Hospice, 400 Aaron Court, Kingston, New York 12401.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 7 to May 8, 2019