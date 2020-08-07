1/
Evelyn Francis Duarte
1954 - 2020
January 16, 1954 - July 29, 2020
Cochecton, NY
Evelyn Francis Duarte of Cochecton, NY, a retired therapist aide at Middletown Psychiatric Center in Middletown, NY, and a longtime area resident, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at the Achieve Rehab and Nursing Facility in Liberty, NY. She was 66.
The daughter of the late Frank and Dorothy Tomasseli, she was born January 16, 1954 in Lindenhurst, Long Island, NY.
Evy was a graduate of Minisink Valley High School in Greenville, NY and attended Orange County Community College. She loved reading, traveling, pets, and trying out new cuisine when dining out. Spending time with family and friends was very important to her. Evy loved spending time with her numerous grandchildren and was looking forward to spending time with her great-grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband, Manfred Duarte, at home; one son, Michael DeMarco, Jr.; two daughters, Susan Wilson and Loraine Streat; and several grandchildren.
Funeral services were private.
Memorial contributions in Evy's name may be made to the Sullivan County SPCA, P.O. Box 995, Rock Hill, NY 12775.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Harris Funeral Home West St. at Buckley, Liberty, NY 845-292-0001 or 845-439-5200 www.Harris-FH.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
