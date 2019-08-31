|
|
Evelyn G. Heinrichs
August 27,2019
Swan Lake, NY
Evelyn G. Heinrichs of Swan Lake, a retired educator, passed away peacefully at the age of 100 at her home on August 27,2019. Evelyn was born at home in Briscoe, NY to Willis M. Judson and Gladys Stephenson Judson.
Evelyn started her schooling at the age of eight in a one room schoolhouse in Briscoe, then attending White Sulphur Springs School for seventh and eighth grade and graduated from Jeffersonville Central School in 1935 at the age of sixteen. She then went back for one year of post graduate studies and attended New Paltz Normal School ( SUNY New Paltz) graduating in 1939.
Evelyn began her teaching career in a one room school house in Mutton Hill where she taught from 1939 - 1941. Here she took the entire school to the World's Fair in 1940. Evelyn then went to North Branch School , two rooms for 1941-1942 and was also the teacher in charge. In 1942 she began teaching in Youngsville Central School, where she remained for the rest of her teaching career, teaching third and fourth grade and was the administrative teacher and retired in 1983.
Evelyn was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church in Jeffersonville, joining in 1936. Over the years she was a Sunday School Teacher, Trustee, and first woman Elder in 1977, member of the Women's Association and various other committees. During her time as Elder she was Clerk of Session for over 15 years: a delegate to the General Assembly: a delegate to the Synod of the Northeast: and a member of the committee of Ministry serving the counties of Sullivan and Western Orange.
Evelyn was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, joining Lincoln Chapter No. 463 in 1943. She was Matron in 1949. She was also a Trustee and Treasurer of St. Tammany Chapter. Evelyn was a 76 year member of the Eastern Star. Evelyn was a founding member and 25 year president of the Markets Investment Club. Life Member of the PTA and second vice president of the Youngsville PTA for many years.
Evelyn was married to Albert W. Heinrichs in April 1946. They were married for 47 years, Albert predeceased her in 1993.
Evelyn is survived by her children; Nancy Fraley (Kenneth) of Swan Lake, and Arlyn (Jud) Heinrichs (Brenda) of Spring Mills, PA. Her grandchildren; Joshua W. Fraley (Jordan), Holly S. Heinrichs, and Pamela A. Heinrichs-Sevick (Micheal). Great grandchildren; Lyrik Andrew and Layne Albert Fraley, and by several nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her husband Albert W. Heinrichs she was also predeceased by her siblings Raymond Judson and Della Menges.
Evelyn was an avid hunter, farmer, gardener, businesswoman, loving daughter,sister, wife, mother, grandmother, friend and educator.
The family would like to thank all of Evelyn's loving and caring caregivers who all had a special place in their heart for her.
Friends may call on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 2 to 4 & 7 to 9 PM at Stewart-Murphy Funeral Home Jeffersonville, NY. The Order of the Eastern Star service will be at 7:00 PM at the funeral home. Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM September 4, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church of Jeffersonville. Pastor Ann Wood will officiate. Interment will follow at Kenoza Lake Cemetery Kenoza Lake, NY.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Jeffersonville. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Stewart-Murphy Funeral Home Jeffersonville 845-482-4280. To send condolences or for directions please visit stewartmurphyfh.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2019