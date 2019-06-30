Home

Evelyn H. Gale

Evelyn H. Gale Obituary
Evelyn H. Gale
June 29, 2019
Unionville, NY - Formerly of Sarasota, FL
Unionville, NY: Evelyn H. Gale, 98 years old, died peacefully at Valley View Nursing Home, Goshen, NY on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Born to Thomas and Sarah Horler in the Town of Minisink, NY, she grew up in Unionville, NY and lived in Sarasota, FL from 1977 to 2017 before returning to Unionville, NY.
Evelyn worked as a teacher's aide for many years before retiring from the Minisink Valley/Central School District. She was very active in her church, school, service organizations, committees and boards. She loved to dance and stay as active as possible. Friends will always remember her from all of the activities she was involved with, especially her church.
Evelyn is predeceased by her husband of 49 years, Hobart S. "Pat" Gale, Jr. (1990); her siblings, Mary, Fannie, Tom and Marge. She is the devoted mother of Alan H. Gale and his wife, Cheryl of Unionville, Paul R. Gale and his wife, Cathy of Unionville and Jane B. Rizzo and her husband, Bob of Brooksville, FL; cherished by seven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; three great great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive their friends from 10 a.m. to Noon on Friday, July 5th at Ferguson Funeral Home, 27 Third St., Sussex, NJ. Funeral service will be at Noon, Friday, July 5 at the funeral home. Interment is to follow at Unionville Cemetery, Unionville, NY. Memorial gifts to or hospice would be appreciated. Information and condolences can be found at www.fergusonsussexfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 30 to July 1, 2019
