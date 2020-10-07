Evelyn Holland
July 23, 1934 - October 5, 2020
Monticello, NY
Evelyn Holland was born July 23, 1934 in Bromley, Alabama, to the late Johnnie Armstead and Eleanor Sledge Armstead. On October 5, 2020, surrounded by her family, Evelyn passed away peacefully and went home to be with the Lord. She was 86 years old.
Evelyn attended Monticello Central High School. She later found employment with Catskill Regional Medical Center (now known as Garnett Health Medical Center) and retired after 30 years of dedicated service as a Certified Nursing Assistant and OB Technician. During this time, Evelyn met and married the late Joseph H. Holland, Sr. and they raised their eight children in Monticello. Evelyn was a wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She loved her family and was dedicated to caring for them. She was strong-willed and independent. When she spoke, she meant what she said.
Evelyn lived 86 wonderful years. When God called her home, she left her legacy to be cherished by two daughters, Joanne Holland Hargress (Wayne) and Joyce Holland; four sons, Kenneth Harrison Holland, Michael Lorenzo Holland, Joseph Lee Holland Jr., and Gregory John Holland (Dawn); a daughter-in-law, Mae Holland; six grandsons; four granddaughters; twelve great-grandchildren; four siblings, Rosabelle Fore, Odessa Lewis, Leo Armstead (Annie) and Olice Williams; two sisters-in-law, Alice and Marion Armstead; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Evelyn was predeceased by her parents; her husband; one daughter, Sandra Doughty; one son, Robert Holland; one grandson, Kenneth Hargress; five brothers, Charlie, Johnnie, Clarence, Lealton and Lawrence Armstead; and one sister, Dorothy Warren.
Sleep on, Evelyn and take your rest. We loved you dearly, but God loved you best.
Viewing will be held on Monday, October 12 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Bethlehem Temple Church, 93 Fairground Road in Monticello. A private funeral ceremony will start at 12:00 noon for the immediate family, and burial will follow at Rock Ridge Cemetery in Monticello. Due to the current health crisis, social distancing guidelines must be met – a limited amount of people will be allowed in the church and facemasks are required.
for additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com