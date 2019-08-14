|
Evelyn J. Green
June 21, 1943 - August 13, 2019
Rogersville, TN - Formerly of Walker Valley, NY
Evelyn J. Green of Rogersville, TN and formerly of Walker Valley, NY passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. She was 76 years old. Born on June 21, 1943 in Poughkeepsie, NY; she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Helen Osborne.
Evelyn graduated from the Ellenville Central Schools and furthered her education at Albany College where she earned a certificate to be a Licensed Practical Nurse. Evelyn had worked at the Ellenville Community Hospital as an LPN from 1975 to 1986. She moved to Florida and continued practicing as an LPN until she retired in 1990 and moved to Rogersville, TN.
Evelyn was a lifetime member of the Walker Valley Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary.
Surviving are her children, Edward Uberto (Robin Magner) of Pine Bush, NY and Michelle Dyer (Randall) of Rogersville, TN; her brother, Michael Cook; six grandchildren, as well as five great-grandchildren.
Evelyn was predeceased by her son, John R. Winterberger.
Visiting will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. on Sunday, August 18th. A celebration of her life is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Monday at Loucks Funeral Home, 79 N. Main St., Ellenville, NY. Burial will follow in Fantinekill Cemetery, Ellenville.
In lieu of flowers, contribution may be made to the Walker Valley Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary, P.O. Box 475, Walker Valley, NY 12588.
To send a personal condolence to Evelyn's family, please visit www.loucksfh.com or call 845-647-4343.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019