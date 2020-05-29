Evelyn Jeanne Nielsen
March 12, 1939 - May 28, 2020
North Palm Beach, FL — Formerly of Warwick, NY
Evelyn Jeanne Nielsen of North Palm Beach, FL, formerly of Warwick, NY, age 81, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020.
The daughter of the late William Rutan and Myra Houston Rutan, she was born on March 12, 1939 in Thiells, NY.
Evelyn is survived by her son and his wife, Richard and Nancy Scheuermann; her grandson and his wife, Alexander and Elizabeth Scheuermann, her grandson Derek Scheuermann, and her many, many friends in New York and Florida.
Evelyn was known as the life of the party. If she wasn't dancing the polka to Jimmy Sturr and His Orchestra, she was pouring beer with her friends at the American German Club of the Palm Beaches or sharing happy hour bar bites at Cucina Cabana or Sandpiper's Cove.
Evelyn loved to travel, especially in Europe, visiting her son and daughter-in-law while they lived in Switzerland. Her love of travel led her to open a successful travel agency, World Travel Service, in Warwick, NY.
Due to the current health crisis, a memorial service will be held at a later date in New York.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the J. Craig Venter Institute (www.jcvi.org) to support infectious disease research.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home; to send a condolence online, please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 29 to May 31, 2020.