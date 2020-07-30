1/1
Evelyn Jordan Memet
Evelyn Jordan Memet
April 26, 1927 - July 29, 2020
Ellenville, NY
Evelyn Jordan Memet a lifelong resident of Ellenville, NY, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 due to Alzheimer's disease. She was 93 years old. Evelyn was born on April 26, 1927 in Ellenville; she was the daughter of the late Grace and John Brown Sr.
Evelyn worked in the prison as a secretary for 25 years. She then worked for the Town of Wawarsing until her retirement. Evelyn was a hardworking person all her life. She loved having Saturday morning breakfast at McDonalds with all her friends. She enjoyed her time playing the piano at the Ellenville United Methodist Church and going bowling.
Evelyn was predeceased by her husband, Daniel Memet; her brother, John L. Brown and her sister, Grace Brown.
She is survived by her daughter, Evelyn Bullock of Ellenville and her companion, Johnny Ericson; her son, Daniel Memet of Springfield, FL; and five grandchildren: Kelli Memet, Alexandriah Memet, Mackayla Memet, Melissa Bullock and Lisa Bullock.
Visiting will be held from 12 to 2 p.m., Monday, August 3 with a celebration of her life beginning at 2 p.m. at Loucks Funeral Home, 79 N. Main St., Ellenville. Burial will follow at Fantinekill Cemetery.
In the interest of public safety, all visitors must wear a face covering and follow social distancing guidelines.
Personal condolences may be left for Evelyn's family at www.loucks.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Jul. 30 to Aug. 1, 2020.
