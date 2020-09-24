Evelyn Joyce
September 23, 2020
Montgomery, NY
Evelyn passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 but her memory lives on in those who loved her and were blessed to have her in their lives. She leaves her loving family that will miss her immensely, knowing she is now at peace. She was God's best and brightest blessing . . . a mother who was strong in faith, rich in understanding and generous with love.
Evelyn was the wife of Thomas Joyce, Sr. who passed away in 2005. Tom and Evelyn were married for 63 years. They raised seven children on their dairy farm in Montgomery. Evelyn was one of twelve children of Arthur and Daisy (Goodman) Maier. She is survived by three sisters, Madeline Hallenbeck of Miami, FL, Alice Butler of Key Largo, FL, and Middletown, NY, and Veronica Fletcher of Pearland, TX.
Her memory will be cherished by her children: Thomas and Suzanne Joyce, Jr. of Montgomery, NY, Eileen and Charles Schwope of Pine Bush, NY, Barbara and Daniel Vaughan of Bullville, NY, Della and Raymond Malley of Rock Tavern, NY, John Joyce and Joan Lake of Montgomery, NY, James Joyce of Bristol, CT, and Michael Joyce of Montgomery, NY; her grandchildren: Thomas and Nicole Joyce III, Stephen Joyce, Joseph Joyce, Charles and Kristine Schwope, Deborah and James Gallant, Lee Ann and Chad Cochran, Jared and Raven Vaughan, Katie and Ron Jurian, Kristie Malley, Kelly Malley, Michael Lake, Jaime Lake, Mason Joyce, Kelsey Joyce, Ronan Joyce. Evelyn also leaves behind 14 great-grandchildren: Holly and Thomas Joyce the IV; Julia and Ryan Schwope; James, Warren, and Sophia Gallant; Seth, Joshua and Isabel Cochran; Michael and Tyler Lake; Brooke and Bailey Bradatsth; Tyler and Mackenzie Jurain. Evelyn leaves behind many nieces and nephews. She will be remembered as a second Mom to many. May all the love she gave to others be remembered by those who loved her.
Children were her specialty. She offered guidance, laughter rand caring ways. Not only to her family, but to the children she cared for while working as a paraprofessional at Orange and Ulster BOCES. She worked there until the age of 79, enjoying every day of it. Her children appreciated all the special times she made for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She showered them with kindness, hugs and homemade cookies.
Evelyn loved gardening. Vegetables from her garden were canned and frozen for use by her large family. Her flowers were tended with care and blossomed in every season. She provided endless delicious meals and baked wonderful pies and cakes. The smell of her cinnamon buns would make everyone run to her kitchen. That's where her faithful dog, Maisy, was always at her side.
Evelyn's family would like to thank the health care aides from A&T Healthcare for the care and concern they showed Evelyn. Their compassion is very much appreciated. The family would also like to extend a special thank you to the wonderful Hospice staff that cared for Evelyn. Their kindheartedness and comfort is beyond measure.
Evelyn was a member of Holy Name of Mary- Assumption Church for many years.
In Evelyn's memory the family request donations to the Rev. Richard C. Joyce Knights of Columbus, Holy Name of Mary-Assumption Church, 89 Union Street, Montgomery, NY. 12549; Rev. Joyce was a dear friend who meant a lot to her.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m., Friday, September 25 at Overhiser Funeral Home, 78 Union St., Montgomery, NY. Due to COVID restrictions, face coverings are required, and with limited capacity there may be a wait time to pay respects.
Her life will be celebrated at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 26 at Holy Name of Mary Assumption Church, Montgomery.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors; for directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com