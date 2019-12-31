|
|
Evelyn Lattimer
September 11, 1938 - December 20, 2019
Middletown, NY
Evelyn Lattimer, passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019, after a valiant fight against recently diagnosed lung cancer, at her daughters' residence, in Middletown New York, surrounded by her loving family, she was 81.
She had the privilege of receiving the best care from her favorite RN, granddaughter, Vanessa who worked tirelessly to be an advocate for every medical decision and granddaughter Rachel; both of whom put their lives on hold to care for her.
Evelyn was born on September 11, 1938, in Greenville, NY to the late Gerald and Vera Howell Snyder. Evelyn graduated from Middletown High School. She married William H. Lattimer, on June 15, 1957. Evelyn held various full time clerical positions throughout her life. She was proud of her tenure at General Telephone as a proficient keypunch operator. She left the workforce to become a stay at home Mom and a dedicated right-hand woman to her father-in-law George Lattimer, in the fields at Lattimer and Sons Potato Farm. She worked tirelessly side by side with George, as she helped to maintain the gardens that grew most of the vegetables that were on our table. After working in the fields, she would bring her bounty home to can or freeze for future use. Mom would also knit our hats and mittens.
She enjoyed crossword puzzles, video games and completing cryptoquips. Evelyn was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose, 242 in Wellsville, NY. Mom and Dad resided in Scio, NY for the past 28 years.
Evelyn is survived by her husband, William H. Lattimer, her daughter, Brenda O'Connell and husband, Bill, Nancy Lattimer, Bonnie Licardi and husband Chris, William (Billy) Lattimer and wife, Michele. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Jennifer O'Connell, Joshua O'Connell (Jess), John Bacigalupo and wife, Jennifer, Vanessa Swingle, Rachel Swingle and fiancé Randy, Brittany Lattimer (Michael) and Janell McCombs (Rich); great-grandchildren, Jazzmin, Jayden, Julia, Kyleigh, Kenzie and Joey. Evelyn is further survived by her sister, Marie Scott and husband, Ed, sister, Phyllis Scherf, brother, Lawrence Snyder, sister, Marianne Bueb and husband, Larry, father in law, George Lattimer, brother in law, Richard Lattimer and fiancé, Jean-Anne, sister in law, Linda Greenhill-Pitre and husband, Steve, and many nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Evelyn is predeceased by her daughter, Tammy, son-in-law, Dennis McCombs, grandson, Joseph O'Connell, infant granddaughter, Jacqualyn O'Connell, brother, Charles, sister, Audrey Misner and her husband, James, brother in law, Howard Scherf, sister in law, Carol Snyder, infant sister, Geraldine, and mother in law, Dorothy Lattimer.
Our family would like to recognize the James Family; Marty and Mary, Casey and wife Courtney, and their daughter Olivia whom Mom shared a special bond with, and Cody and wife Chelsie and their children.
The family would like to extend a special prayer of gratitude to Kristine and Suzanne from Hospice whom treated our Mom with the utmost dignity and respect.
Visitation will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc., 130 Highland Avenue, Middletown, NY 10940. A Funeral Service of Remembrance will take place at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Appplebee-McPhillips Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the family plot in Wallkill Cemetery in Wallkill, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Otisville, Mt-Hope Presbyterian Church, PO Box 28, Otisville, New York or Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties, 800 Stony Brook Ct., Newburgh, NY 12550.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020