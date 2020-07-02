1/1
Evelyn M. Bell
October 2, 1952 - June 25, 2020
Monroe, NY
Evelyn M. Bell passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Garnet Health Medical Center in Wallkill, NY. She was 67 years old. Daughter of the late Lewis and Sara Bement Luongo, she was born October 2, 1952 in Middletown, NY.
Evelyn was a Paralegal for Bergstein & Ullrich, LLP in New Paltz, NY. She was an avid, knowledgeable gardener of both flowers and vegetables, a creative cook and baker. She had a great knowledge of herbal and homeopathic medicines. She loved and cared for her pets as though they were her children. She was a loving, caring mother to her boys and a wonderful wife who loved with all her heart, putting family above all else. She was a former EMT with both Monroe and Chester Volunteer Ambulance Corps.
Survivors include her loving husband, James Bell of Monroe, NY; her children: Brian R. Brown of Monroe, NY, Justin A. Bell and his wife Karin of Bethel, NY, and Peter J. Bell of Greenwood Lake, NY; her siblings: Michael Luongo and his wife Linda of West Palm Beach, FL, Joseph Luongo and his wife Sue of Highland Falls, NY, Anthony Luongo of Litchfield, CT, and Joanne Luongo of Doylestown, PA; her grandchildren: Kevin and Hannah, and by many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Christopher Brown.
Cremation took place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, NY. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to a local Animal Shelter of your choosing.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Jul. 2 to Jul. 3, 2020.
