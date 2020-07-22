Evelyn M. Bolehala
July 24, 1953 - July 14, 2020
Milford, PA - Formerly of Doylestown, PA
Evelyn Bolehala (Evie) of Milford, PA passed peacefully away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Bon Secours Hospital in Port Jervis, NY, after a courageous battle with COPD. She was 66 years old.
The daughter of the late Dwight and Marjorie Moorhead, Evie was born July 24, 1953 in Doylestown, PA. She attended CB West High School, graduating with the class of 1971. She was a loving mother and homemaker; and recently retired from Walmart in Westfall, PA, where she was an overnight stocker for 20 years.
Evie was feisty and stubborn, yet loyal and supportive of everyone she cared about. She loved anything with pigs, enjoyed puzzles, old movies, science fiction, and always had her nose in a book. Her greatest joy was her granddaughter. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Evie was a friend of Bill W; and would want us to find comfort knowing that she is free from pain and reunited with her daughter and her parents.
Left to cherish her memory are: her daughter, Erin Howard and her husband, Roger, and granddaughter, Abigail Babitz , all of Matamoras, PA; sisters, Sharon M. Schanbacker and her husband, Skip of Doylestown, PA, and June Johnson of Milford, PA; her former husband, Bryan Bolehala of Milford, PA; nieces, nephews and many friends. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Meghan; and her parents, Dwight and Marjorie Moorhead.
The family would like to thank the wonderful and loving staff at Milford Healthcare and Rehab for taking excellent care of Evie for the past 18 months.
Cremation was private and at the convenience of the family.
Due to the public health concerns of the Corona Virus, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are by Stroyan Funeral Home, Milford, PA; www.stroyanfuneralhome.com