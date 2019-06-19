|
|
Evelyn M. Owens
November 5, 1931 - June 16, 2019
New Windsor, NY
Evelyn M. Owens entered into eternal rest on Sunday, June 16, 2019 surrounded by family and friends at the age of 87. Evelyn was a loving and devoted Wife, Mother, Sister, Aunt, Grandmother and Great grandmother. Her love and beautiful spirit were felt by all who knew her.
Evelyn was born in Woolwine, VA on Tuesday November 5, 1931. She is the daughter of the late Manuel and Agnes Snell.
Evelyn was educated in the public schools during her adolescent years in Patrick County Virginia. She later moved to Jenkinjones, West Virginia to live with her eldest sister Melma Snell-Finney where she would later meet and fall in love with her husband Steven L. Owens Jr of 64 years.
Upon settling in New York in 1957, Evelyn and Steve were the proud parents to four children. In addition to her parents, Evelyn was predeceased by her first-born son Daryll; sisters Melma Finney, Jean Smallwood and Creola Burris. Left to cherish her beautiful memories is her loving husband Steven L. Owens Jr.; daughters Janine (Kitty) Owens-Griffin of Royersford, PA, Olivia Spell (Curtis) of Newburgh and Son Quinn Owens of Newburgh; her loving brother Winfred Snell (Cora May) of NC; and loving Sister-in-law, Ruth Banks (Ernest) of Vails Gate, NY. Evelyn cherished her six grandchildren, Sean Griffin of Milford, CT, Chyvonne Griffin of Indiana, Darnell Dodson of New York, NY, Christopher Spell of Newburgh, NY, Cyrus Owens of Austin, Texas and Christina Spell of Newburgh, NY. Three great grandchildren Londyn, Adam and Kairo. Also, her two dear friends Alice Ware and Shirley Ferraro of Newburgh.
Evelyn was a devoted Jehovah Witness for over 50 years. Evelyn had many endeavors. She loved to garden every year, she was a supreme seamstress and a fantastic cook. She was renowned for her contributions when she was employed by The McQuade Foundation for over 20 years for Foster children where she was an honorary mother to many of the children. Evelyn's love and sweet spirit was felt by all who knew her, she was unable to have a negative feeling for anyone! She will be deeply missed by many.
Psalm 23; The Lord is my Shepherd; I shall not want. He makes me lie down in green pastures. He leads me besides still waters. He restores my sole. He leads me in paths of righteousness for his namesake. Even though I will walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will feel no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff they comfort me. You prepare a table before me in the presence of my enemies; you anoint my head with oil; my cup over flows. Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life, and I shall dwell in the house of the Lord forever.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 22 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave. Newburgh, with a Funeral Service following at 12 p.m. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.brooksfh.com or call (845) 561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 19 to June 20, 2019