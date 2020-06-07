Evelyn Smithem
March 8, 1931 - June 5, 2020
Wurtsboro, NY
Evelyn Smithem, longtime resident of Wurtsboro, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 5, 2020 at the home of her daughter. She was 89.
Evelyn was born in Brooklyn on March 8, 1931 to the late Henry and Evelyn McDermott. While spending time in the summer visiting Wurtsboro, Evelyn met Charles "Chick" Smithem. They fell in love and were married on September 6, 1952.
She is survived by her five children: Evelyn Smithem, Charles and Denise Smithem, Mark and Debbie Smithem, Michael Smithem, and Diane and John Stasko. Also surviving are her grandchildren: Marissa, Kaila, Cassi, Ryan, Matt, Dylan, Brandon, Connor, and Tyler; a great-grandson Everett; her brothers: Henry and Chris McDermott, and Peter and Diane McDermott; and her sister, Margaret McDermott.
Evelyn was a longtime bus driver for the Monticello School District, and was loved by her students, many of whom had children that also rode on her bus. Evelyn was a member of the Mamakating Historical Society, Senior Citizens, Ave Maria Guild, and past member of The Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians. Past activities included walking, swimming, and alpine and cross-country skiing. During big winter storms, Evelyn and her sister-in-law Sylvia would ski the streets throughout the village of Wurtsboro. She loved swimming in Yankee Lake and could be seen floating effortlessly in the water. Last year, at the age of 88, Evelyn and her daughters kayaked around the shores of Yankee Lake. Evelyn also loved plants and, on many occasions, won awards for her Begonias at the Orange County Fair.
Due to our current health crisis, her funeral service and burial will be held privately for the immediate family and a Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Burial will be held at the St. Joseph's Cemetery in Wurtsboro.
Arrangements under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Wurtsboro. For additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.