Everett "Pat" Poole
June 9, 2020
Greenwood, SC - Formerly of Wallkill, NY
Everett "Pat" Poole passed away peacefully June 9, 2020, at the age of 95 years and 9 days, in Greenwood, SC.
Born in Iron City, MI, and raised in Wisconsin, he was a thirty-six year resident of Wallkill, NY.
He was a proud World War II veteran and pilot in the Army Air Corps/Air Force and retired from New York State Department of Corrections.
He was predeceased by his wife of 52 years, Margaret Edsall Poole; son, Eric Poole; son-in-law, Stephen Sulkers; brother, Harold Poole; and sister, Alma Mae Poole Lowe.
He is survived by daughters, Sharon Sulkers of Macon, GA, and Sally Poole (Alan Colletta) of Rochester, NY; grandchildren, Jessica Sulkers, Jason Sulkers, Joshua (Virginia) Sulkers, Diana González (fiancé, Dietrich Knauth Rodriguez), and Carol González; great-granddaugher, Accelia Sulkers; nieces and nephews, and legions of friends and admirers.
A private service was held in Greenwood, SC.
Burial will be attended by family at Bruynswick Rural Cemetary.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mark United Methodist Church, 550 Highway 72 Bypass NW, Greenwood, SC 29646 or American Heart Fund, www.heart.org.
Arrangements were made by Wallkill Funeral Home. For directions or condolences please visit wallkillfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.