Everett "Pat" Poole
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Everett's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Everett "Pat" Poole
June 9, 2020
Greenwood, SC - Formerly of Wallkill, NY
Everett "Pat" Poole passed away peacefully June 9, 2020, at the age of 95 years and 9 days, in Greenwood, SC.
Born in Iron City, MI, and raised in Wisconsin, he was a thirty-six year resident of Wallkill, NY.
He was a proud World War II veteran and pilot in the Army Air Corps/Air Force and retired from New York State Department of Corrections.
He was predeceased by his wife of 52 years, Margaret Edsall Poole; son, Eric Poole; son-in-law, Stephen Sulkers; brother, Harold Poole; and sister, Alma Mae Poole Lowe.
He is survived by daughters, Sharon Sulkers of Macon, GA, and Sally Poole (Alan Colletta) of Rochester, NY; grandchildren, Jessica Sulkers, Jason Sulkers, Joshua (Virginia) Sulkers, Diana González (fiancé, Dietrich Knauth Rodriguez), and Carol González; great-granddaugher, Accelia Sulkers; nieces and nephews, and legions of friends and admirers.
A private service was held in Greenwood, SC.
Burial will be attended by family at Bruynswick Rural Cemetary.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mark United Methodist Church, 550 Highway 72 Bypass NW, Greenwood, SC 29646 or American Heart Fund, www.heart.org.
Arrangements were made by Wallkill Funeral Home. For directions or condolences please visit wallkillfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved