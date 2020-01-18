Times Herald-Record Obituaries
Everett Ronald Heater Jr.

Everett Ronald Heater Jr. Obituary
Everett Ronald Heater Jr.
October 31, 1935 - January 17, 2020
Middletown, NY
The son of the late Everett and Bessie Romer Heater, he was known to most everyone as Ronnie and he was born in Passaic, NJ on October 31, 1935.
He grew up in Middletown and was born with intellectual disabilities, but it didn't hinder him from helping his dad in the family auto shop. His mom cared for him at home until her death in 1997. Her absence was devastating for both husband and son, fortunately Orange County Mental Health Specialists provided programs and housing that were of great benefit to him and helpful for his dad. When Everett Sr. died in 2013, Ronnie was in a place of safety and comfort that his caretakers were providing for him.
All of us who knew Ron want to express our gratitude to the many health care professionals who provided care for him and made his life so much better for it.
Visitation will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 with a Funeral Service of Remembrance at 11 a.m. with Rev. Jeff Farley officiating at the Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the family plot in the Mt. Hope Plains Cemetery in Otisville NY.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc. 130 Highland Ave. Middletown, NY www.applebee-mcphillips.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020
