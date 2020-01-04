Home

Everett Viriato Ferreira


1927 - 2019
Everett Viriato Ferreira Obituary
Everett Viriato Ferreira
March 17, 1927 - December 30, 2019
Cornwall, NY
Everett Viriato Ferreira, a longtime Cornwall resident, passed away on December 30, 2019 at Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital. He was 92.
The son of the late Viriato T. and Anna Rose Ferreira, he was born on March 17, 1927 in Oak Bluffs, Massachusetts.
Everett was a veteran of World War II. He was awarded the Merchant Marine Emblem, The Victory Medal, Pacific War Zone Bar and the Atlantic War Zone Bar.
He worked for the United States Post Office as a tractor trailer operator. After his retirement, he worked for Yellow Freight and West Point Tours.
Everett was an avid motorcyclist and loved his Harley. He enjoyed planning his many trips all over the country, and he made many friends everywhere he went. His favorite trip was the yearly Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota, and he always rode his bike there and back.
Survivors include: his daughter, Lauren Hey and her husband, Stephen of Cornwall, NY; grandson, Stephen Hey, Jr.; granddaughter, Jessica Moore and her husband, Eric; great grandchildren: Avery, Addison, Ashlyn and Hudson John Everett. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Maura Ferreira.
Graveside services are private and will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of James F. Lulves Funeral Home 534-2550. To send condolences please visit www.lulvesfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020
