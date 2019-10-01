|
|
Evie Tara Klingner
July 8, 1970 - October 1, 2019
Campbell Hall formerly of Walden, NY
Evie Tara Klingner of Campbell Hall, New York, formerly of Walden, passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019, in Campbell Hall. She was 49.
The daughter of John E. and Anne Fischer Klingner, she was born July 08, 1970 in the Town of Montgomery Volunteer Ambulance in the Town of Wallkill.
Evie had an indomitable spirit and great sense of humor. She lived life to the fullest- singing, dancing, laughing, eating, talking non-stop!
Along with her parents, she is survived by brother, Dirk E. Klingner, beloved nephews, Ben & Jack, all of Pleasantville, New York; aunts, uncles and many cousins across the United
States and her housemates at Hampton House, numerous friends, acquaintances and caregivers.
Evie's family would like to acknowledge the lifetime support of her many teachers, therapists, physicians and care givers. Special thanks to the staff of the ARC Sullivan/Orange, especially the direct support professionals at Hampton House and Campbell Hall Day Hab. Thank you also to the supportive staff of Hospice of Orange and Sullivan.
Visitation will be Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 10 to 12 p.m. at Millspaugh Funeral Home, 22 Bank St.,Walden, NY.
A funeral service will follow at the funeral home at 12 p.m.
Burial will be in Beth Hillel Cemetery in Walden, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Evie Klingner Memorial Camp Scholarship Fund at Mental Health Assoc. in Orange County, 73 James P. Kelly Way, Middletown, NY 10940 or The ARC of Sullivan/Orange 162 East Broadway Monticello, NY 12701, for the community recreation fund.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors.
For directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019