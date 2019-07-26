|
|
F. Daniel Blizard
November 20, 1953 - July 22, 2019
Middletown, NY
Francis Daniel Blizard, III, a lifetime area resident, died unexpectedly at his home on Monday, July 22, 2019. He was 65.
The son of the late Enid Secord Blizard and Francis Daniel Blizard, Jr., he was born on November 20, 1953 in Middletown. Dan was a graduate of Middletown High School class of 1971, St. Lawrence University, and the Thomas M. Cooley School of Law. After receiving his law degree, he worked in various law offices locally, including the Orange County District Attorney's office. Dan had a wealth of knowledge in history, was a civil war buff, and was a voracious reader of novels. He had recently taken up a love for cooking, and enjoyed researching and trying different cooking methods and recipes. He was highly involved with his children's sports teams, and served as a coach for baseball, football, and soccer. He was an avid golfer and was the president of the Orange County Golf Club at one time. He also was a member of the Elks Club BPOE #1097 and was member of the Republican Committee of the City of Middletown.
Dan is survived by his children, F. Daniel Blizard, IV of Albany, NY, Andrew Blizard of Middletown, and Dr. Jessica Clark and her husband, Matthew of Fruitland, MD. He is also survived by his siblings, Michael and his wife, Theresa of Orlando, FL, David and his wife, Claire of Davis, CA, Jeffrey and his wife, Karen of Blooming Grove, NY, Andrea Blizard and her husband, Charles Lambert of Middletown, and Alison Blizard of Thorndike, Maine. He also leaves behind the love of his life, Ellen McGoldrick of Middletown, and his two beloved grandchildren, Alexa and Gavin Clark.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. at Monday, July 29, 2019 at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc., 130 Highland Avenue, Middletown, NY 10940. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Montgomery, NY. Fr. Matthew Reiman will officiate. Burial of ashes will take place in the family plot in St. Mary's Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc. www.applebee-mcphillips.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 26 to July 27, 2019