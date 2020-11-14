Faith Alice Haff
August 17, 1942 - November 8, 2020
Walden, NY
Faith Alice Haff passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020. She was born August 17, 1942 in Brooklyn, NY, the daughter of Arthur Winfield Haff and Gladys (Machell) Haff.
She was a graduate of Valley Central High School and Washington Bible College. Faith worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse at Arden Hill Hospital for eighteen years and for many more years at both St. Luke's Hospital and Campbell Hall Rehab Center.
She attended People's Baptist Church in Maybrook, NY most of her life. Faith had a strong relationship with her Savior, Jesus, and we rejoice that she is now home with her Lord. Faith was an avid crafter and enjoyed counted-cross stitch, crocheting and needlework.
She is survived by a sister, Grace Haff Evans Raker; three nieces: Gail McTamaney, Ellen Frueh and Cathy May; and a nephew, Jeff Evans. She was pre-deceased by her parents; a sister, Elsie Zwart; brother, Arthur Haff, Jr.; nephews, Wesley and Nicky Zwart and nieces, Debra Dunlap and Barbara Wadlington. She will be dearly missed by her close friends and family.
Funeral arrangements will be at the family's convenience and are entrusted to the Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, Inc. 39 Orchard St. Walden, NY 12586. www.gridleyhoran.com
(845) 778-3811.