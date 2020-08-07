Faith Catherine Schlobohm
July 7, 1941 - August 5, 2020
New Windsor, NY
Faith Schlobohm, 79, died on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Kaplan Hospice Residence. The daughter of the late Elsie and Edward Delman, she was born in Brooklyn, NY to a large family of four brothers; Edward, Billy, Freddy and Jimmy; and two sisters, Bunny and Gail.
Faith was a homemaker and worked for the Dept. of Motor Vehicle until she retired. She was a loving wife and mother and devoted to her family, and was the best mother and grandmother anyone could ever have. She enjoyed shopping, parties, reading, and watching old episodes of Andy Griffith and M*A*S*H. Faith was a fantastic seamstress, sewing clothing for all occasions, and enjoyed baking pies and traveling.
Survivors include her husband, Edward Schlobohm; two daughters, Cindy Harris and Linda Smith; two grandchildren, James and Georgina Smith; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her first grandchild, Victoria Harris
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, August 9 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh. Faith will be interred in the family niche at Cedar Hill Mausoleum, Newburgh at a later date. To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com
or call 845-561-8300.