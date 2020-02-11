Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brooks Funeral Home
481 Gidney Avenue
Newburgh, NY 12550
(845) 561-8300
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church
Lakeside Road
Newburgh, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Faith Piaquadio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Faith Piaquadio

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Faith Piaquadio Obituary
Faith Piaquadio
February 5, 2020
Walden, New York
Faith Piaquadio, daughter of Kyle and Rebekah (Haug) Piaquadio, entered into rest on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
Our hearts are filled with the precious time that we got to share with our baby girl, Faith. We are so grateful for the time we had together, and that God blessed us with this perfect angel.
Faith is survived by her parents, Kyle and Rebekah, and her grandparents, Paul and Beth Haug, and Gil and Rosanne Piaquadio.
A Mass of the Angels will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, February 13 at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, Lakeside Road, Newburgh. Burial will follow in St. Joachim Cemetery, Beacon.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.brooksfh.com or call (845) 561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Faith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brooks Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -