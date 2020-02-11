|
Faith Piaquadio
February 5, 2020
Walden, New York
Faith Piaquadio, daughter of Kyle and Rebekah (Haug) Piaquadio, entered into rest on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
Our hearts are filled with the precious time that we got to share with our baby girl, Faith. We are so grateful for the time we had together, and that God blessed us with this perfect angel.
Faith is survived by her parents, Kyle and Rebekah, and her grandparents, Paul and Beth Haug, and Gil and Rosanne Piaquadio.
A Mass of the Angels will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, February 13 at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, Lakeside Road, Newburgh. Burial will follow in St. Joachim Cemetery, Beacon.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.brooksfh.com or call (845) 561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020