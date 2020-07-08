1/
Fay M. Cherry
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Fay's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fay M. Cherry
November 12, 1938 - July 6, 2020
Port Jervis, NY
Mrs. Fay M. Cherry of Port Jervis, NY died Monday, July 6, 2020 at Garnet Health Medical Center, Middletown NY. She was 81 years old.
She was born on November 12, 1938, the daughter of the late Harry W. White and the late Ruth F. Fairweather White.
Fay worked as a machine operator for Andmore Sportswear in Port Jervis, NY.
A family statement read: "Fay was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother."
Surviving are: four sons: Grover Harding and his wife, Debbie of Tennessee, Rodney Harding and his wife, Denise of Ellenville, New York, Dennis Harding and his wife, Kathy of Port Jervis, New York, and Ricky Cherry of New York; brother: Larry White and his wife of Georgia; sister: Harriet Sadowski and her husband, Frank of New Jersey; six grandchildren: Jennifer, Rodney, Dennis, Jonathan, Erica and Shane; as well as many loving nieces, nephew, aunts and uncles. Fay was predeceased by her sister: Carol Murgalo.
Funeral services and private burial will take place in Unionville Cemetery, Unionville, NY.
Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis. 845-856-5191. For additional information or to send a condolence note to the family please visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jul. 8 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gray-Parker Funeral Home
100 East Main Street
Port Jervis, NY 12771
(845) 856-5191
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved