Fay M. Cherry
November 12, 1938 - July 6, 2020
Port Jervis, NY
Mrs. Fay M. Cherry of Port Jervis, NY died Monday, July 6, 2020 at Garnet Health Medical Center, Middletown NY. She was 81 years old.
She was born on November 12, 1938, the daughter of the late Harry W. White and the late Ruth F. Fairweather White.
Fay worked as a machine operator for Andmore Sportswear in Port Jervis, NY.
A family statement read: "Fay was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother."
Surviving are: four sons: Grover Harding and his wife, Debbie of Tennessee, Rodney Harding and his wife, Denise of Ellenville, New York, Dennis Harding and his wife, Kathy of Port Jervis, New York, and Ricky Cherry of New York; brother: Larry White and his wife of Georgia; sister: Harriet Sadowski and her husband, Frank of New Jersey; six grandchildren: Jennifer, Rodney, Dennis, Jonathan, Erica and Shane; as well as many loving nieces, nephew, aunts and uncles. Fay was predeceased by her sister: Carol Murgalo.
Funeral services and private burial will take place in Unionville Cemetery, Unionville, NY.
Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis. 845-856-5191. For additional information or to send a condolence note to the family please visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com