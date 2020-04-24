|
Felicita Rodriguez
January 8, 1942 - April 23, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Felicita Rodriguez, age 78 of Newburgh NY, passed away Thursday April 23, 2020.
She was born January 8, 1942 in Santa Isabel Puerto Rico, daughter of Severo Sanchez and Amparo Burgos.
Felicita left behind her husband of 53 years, Porfilio Rodriquez; three children: Lourdes Rosa and spouse, Fernando, Juan Rivera and spouse, Awilda, and Elaine Acker and spouse, David; four brothers: Angel Sanchez, Americo Sanchez, Benjamin Sanchez and Virgilio Sanchez; three sisters: Virginia Sanchez, Isabel Moreno and Nirma Sanchez. She had 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She also left behind many nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.
She was a member of Central Church of God in Newburgh for 30 years and a homemaker. She enjoyed being surrounded by her family and church. Along her Journey she touched many lives and will also be remember as "Mama" who always welcomed everyone into her home with loving arms. She was wise, graceful and caring.
She will forever be missed by her family and friends who have many great memories with her.
She will forever live in our hearts.
Mrs. Rodriguez will have a Graveside service at Noon on Monday, April 27th at Calvary Cemetery, New Windsor, NY.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020