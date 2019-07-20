|
Felicita Romero
November 20, 1929 - July 17, 2019
Newburgh, NY
Felicita Romero, 89, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. The daughter of the late Secundo Alvarado and Maria Transito Romero, she was born November 20, 1929 in Sta. Cruz Honduras.
For 89 years we had the privilege of knowing and living with one of God's angels. She was a loving mother, daughter, sister, and grandmother. Known as Licha to her family. Licha showered everyone with kindness, love, and always helped anyone in need. She taught us all to believe in God above everything, to work hard, to treat others with kindness and respect. Cooking, baking, dancing, singing, and always laughing, she was such a joyful presence. Licha loved wearing high heels, jewelry, lipstick and having her nails painted. One of her favorite things was to learn English with her grandkids. She exuded strength in everything she did for her family. Everyone who knew her loved and cared about her deeply. She leaves behind 7 children, 24 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren. Felicita was a member of St. Patrick's Parish in Newburgh and the Ladies Committee of the Virgin of Suyapa.
She is survived by her children Haydee Flores and husband Oscar of Newburgh NY; Elisabeth Hernandez of Miami, FL; Marta Hernandez and husband Umberto of Newburgh NY; Nelson Romero and wife Melin of Newburgh, NY; Walter Romero of Wallkill, NY; Lourdes Ferrera-Romero of Newburgh, NY; and Jessica Sabillion and her husband Javier of Newburgh, NY. Also her great grandchildren (25) Vanessa Flores, Sara Hernandez, Oscar Hernandez, Judy Hernandez, Biany Peralta, Peggy Rivero Peralta, Jennifer Peralta, Pavel Galo, Javier Galo, Edgardo Romero, Marjorie Romero, Jessica Romero, Nebil Palma, Jackie Romero, Nelson Romero, Gabriel Romero, Genesis Romero, Gabriella Romero, David Ferrera-Romero, Pamela Velasquez, Carlos Velasquez, Axcell Sabillon, Ashley Sabillon, Isabella Sabillon, great great grandchildren (2) Elijah Flounder, Elena Flounder; and her siblings, Candido Romero, Middletown, NY; Carmen Cannatella, Juana Miranda, and Gilberto Alvarado, all of Newburgh, NY. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her siblings Pedro, Mina, Maura and Francisca "Pancha", her son Oscar "Coca", and grandchild Carlos Cruz.
Visitation will be held Sunday, July 21 from 2-6 p.m. at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave. Newburgh. A Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday at Saint Patrick's Church, Newburgh, with burial following in Calvary Cemetery, New Windsor.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 20 to July 21, 2019