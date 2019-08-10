|
|
Felix "Ramoncito" Ramon Diaz
May 3, 1993 - August 8, 2019
Forestburgh, NY
Felix "Ramoncito" Ramon Diaz of Forestburgh passed away on August 8, 2019. He was 26.
He was the son of Ramon (Monica) Diaz and Damaris Rodriquez, born on May 3, 1993 in Dominican Republic.
Ramoncito enjoyed living life he was always full of energy and always was willing to lend a helping hand. He was a proud graduate of Fallsburg High School Class of 2012. He enjoyed fishing, basketball, motorcycles and video games. He was very artistic and will be missed by everyone that knew and loved him.
He is survived by his parents, Ramon Maria Diaz and Monica Diaz; his birth mother, Damaris A. Rodriguez; his sisters: Marlena Monica Morales, Areli Monica Diaz, Marielis Rodriguez; his brother, Raul Maria Diaz; his paternal grandparent, Felix and Maria Diaz; his loving fiancé, Bettyliz Delgado-Diaz, his brothers-in-law, Abraham Delgado and Justin Perez; his mother-in-law Leticia Baez and a host of friends.
Visitation will be from 12 to 2 p.m. on Monday, August 12 at Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, 396 State Route 52, Woodbourne, NY 12788. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2 p.m. on Monday, August 12 at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, 6317 State Route 42, Woodbourne, NY 12788. Interment will take place at Cemeterio Caimto in Dominican Republic.
Arrangements were under the care of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home for further information please call 845-434-7363 or visit www.colonialbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019