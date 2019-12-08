|
Fernando Diaz
February 18, 1949 - December 7, 2019
Wallkill, NY
Fernando Diaz of Wallkill, NY passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019. He was 70 years old.
The son of the late Jose and Candida Echezbal Diaz, he was born February 18, 1949 in Havana, Cuba.
He was a member of the New York State Baseball Umpires Association, Inc. and the Orange County Baseball Umpires Association. He retired from Tarkett (New Windsor, NY) in 2005 where he worked for close to 30 years. He spent the last 15+ years of his life umpiring and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a lifelong Mets and Rangers fan.
Survivors include his wife, Maria at home; son, David Diaz and his wife, Kara; daughter, Alisha Budney and her husband, Cliff; grandchildren: Clifford, Samantha, Emmett and Parker Budney, Michael and Samantha Napoli; and five great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his daughter, Marlene Napoli.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, December 10th at Millspaugh Funeral Home, 22 Bank St., Walden, NY. Funeral services will follow the visitation at 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Wallkill Valley Cemetery in Walden, NY.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors; for directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019