Filomena A. "Fil" Saponaro
June 23, 1934 - March 26, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Filomena passed away on March 26, 2020 at the age of 85. The daughter of the late Angelo and Antoinette (Amorosi) Saponaro she was born in Newburgh.
Filomena was a graduate of NFA Class of 1952, and SUNY New Paltz where she earned her Masters in Education and Certificate of Advanced Study. She received the Optimist Club Excellence in Education Award and was listed in Who's Who in Elementary Education in 1970. She was a retired teacher for the Newburgh Enlarged City School District for 33 years, an Adjunct Instructor at Mt. St. Mary College for 5 years, and an Adjunct Instructor for SUNY New Paltz for 4 years. Very active in the community, Fil was a member of St. Mary's Church in Marlboro where she served as a Lector; Retired Teachers Assn. where she served as past president, past vice-president and scholarship chair; NTA Retiree serving as past Secretary; Delta Kappa Gamma, Alpha Chapter, serving as Secretary, World Fellowship Chair, and Historical Records Chair; the Red Hat Society; past president for AAUW Newburgh Chapter; and was an AARP Defensive Driving Instructor for more than 10 years.
Fil is survived by several cousins and godchildren.
Due to the current coronavirus occurrence, services will be held privately, with burial in Calvary Cemetery, New Windsor. A celebration of Fil's life will be held in the future.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020