FIRST LADY EMERITUS Mary A. Johnson
July 18, 1933 - January 17, 2020
Middletown , NY
Mary A. Johnson, First Lady Emeritus and former Minister of Music of Second Providence Baptist Church, NY, NY, and long-time resident of Middletown, New York, passed on Friday, January 17, 2020, after complications with heart disease.
Mary was a dedicated servant of the Lord and leaves a host of children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family and friends in the Middletown, Newburgh, and the New York Metropolitan areas to cherish her memory and mourn her departure. Please keep the family in prayer!
Mrs. Johnson will repose from 6 to 7 p.m.; Wake from 7 to 8:30 p.m., Friday, January 24, 2020, at St John A.M.E. Zion Church, 103 East Ave., Middletown, NY 10940. Mrs. Johnson will also repose 10 a.m., Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Thessalonia Worship Center, 941 Rev. James A. Polite Avenue, Bronx, NY 10459. Home Going Celebration 11 a.m. at the church. Entombment at Ferncliff Mausoleums, Hartsdale, NY.
Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Homes, 259 Walsh Ave., New Windsor, NY. 12553.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020