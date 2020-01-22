Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rhodes Funeral Home
259 Walsh Avenue
New Windsor, NY 12553
(845) 569-1233
Resources
More Obituaries for First Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emeritus First Lady Mary A. Johnson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Emeritus First Lady Mary A. Johnson Obituary
FIRST LADY EMERITUS Mary A. Johnson
July 18, 1933 - January 17, 2020
Middletown , NY
Mary A. Johnson, First Lady Emeritus and former Minister of Music of Second Providence Baptist Church, NY, NY, and long-time resident of Middletown, New York, passed on Friday, January 17, 2020, after complications with heart disease.
Mary was a dedicated servant of the Lord and leaves a host of children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family and friends in the Middletown, Newburgh, and the New York Metropolitan areas to cherish her memory and mourn her departure. Please keep the family in prayer!
Mrs. Johnson will repose from 6 to 7 p.m.; Wake from 7 to 8:30 p.m., Friday, January 24, 2020, at St John A.M.E. Zion Church, 103 East Ave., Middletown, NY 10940. Mrs. Johnson will also repose 10 a.m., Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Thessalonia Worship Center, 941 Rev. James A. Polite Avenue, Bronx, NY 10459. Home Going Celebration 11 a.m. at the church. Entombment at Ferncliff Mausoleums, Hartsdale, NY.
Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Homes, 259 Walsh Ave., New Windsor, NY. 12553. "Committed to Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 569-1233.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of First's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -