Flora Shafer
June 8, 1922 - January 8, 2020
Otisville, NY, Formerly of Montgomery, NY
Flora G. Shafer of Otisville, NY, formerly of Montgomery passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at ORMC in Middletown after a short illness. She was 97.
The daughter of the late Charles and Edna Whitney, she was born June 8, 1922.
Flora was a cosmetologist for many years in Newburgh and Montgomery.
She is survived by her brother, John Whitney and wife Mary, son, Edward Shafer and wife Susan.
She was predeceased by her parents, Charles and Edna Whitney; brother Charles; sisters, Dorothy McMann, and Joan Rodriguez, husband Alvin Shafer; son Alvin Whitney Shafer; daughters Edna Marcinak and Dorothy Malley. She will be missed by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren.
Memorial visitation will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Millspaugh Funeral Home, 22 Bank St.Walden, NY. A memorial service will follow at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a church or .
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors. For directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020