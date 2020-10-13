Florence Beytin

October 27, 1915 - October 10, 2020

Vancouver, BC

On October 10, 2020 Florence Beytin, nee Lipsitz, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, passed away from natural causes two weeks before her 105th birthday.

Predeceased by her husband of 45 years, Samuel Beytin, and her sister, Elizabeth and brothers, Nathan, Alec and Benjamin. Florence leaves behind her children, Joyce Cherry and Mark Beytin, their spouses, Gordon Cherry and Abby Beytin; grandchildren, Rebecca and Avi Cherry, Aaron, Noah, and Adam Beytin; great grandchildren, Ara Cherry and Samuel and Eliza Beytin.

She was born in Brockton, MA, married in 1943 and moved to South Fallsburg, NY after World War II. She spent her last two decades in Vancouver, BC.

Florence was loved and adored by her extended family and large circle of friends. Her sage advice, positive attitude, sense of humor, and love for others will be sorely missed.



