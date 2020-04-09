|
|
Deacon-Sister Florence Cotten
December 21, 1929 - March 31, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Deacon-Sister Florence Cotten transitioned to life eternal on Tuesday morning, March 31, 2020. She was the only child of Elsie Lee and David Lee Purvis. Florence was born on December 21, 1929 in Macclesfield, North Carolina. Her parents later moved to Bethel, North Carolina where she graduated from Bethel High School.
She was the class Valedictorian. Sis. Cotten was accepted to the Saint Agnes School of Nursing in Bethel, NC, however, she chose to marry William H. Cotten and move to Newburgh, NY. They remained a "model" couple until Deacon Cotten's earthly journey came to a close on December 25, 1996.
Upon their move to Newburgh they followed the Baptist Church Covenant and soon united with The Ebenezer Baptist Church in Newburgh. They remained faithful members until late Summer/early Fall 1976 when they became Charter Members of The Baptist Temple Church of Newburgh. Sis. Florence faithfully served on the Deacon-Sisters Board and; of course, her 1st love...the Usher Board.
In addition to being the President of the Baptist Temple Adult Ushers, she was an active member of the Diaconate and she loved Sunday School! Sis. Cotten was also actively involved with the state usher boards, serving as President of the United Ushers Association of New Rochelle Inc. and also the Chairperson of the United Ushers Association of New Rochelle Inc. Board of Directors. She was a Board Member of the United Ushers Benevolence League Inc. and she was a member of the Westchester Ushers Assembly.
She leaves to mourn 5 offspring: Anniece Isler, Joseph, Walter, Michael and Lawrence Cotten; 6 grandchildren: Leya, Jay, Alyson, Joshua, Jolae, and Tyler Cotten; 8 great-grandchildren: Tyjoun, Tierea and Tayson Cotten, Jade and Jada Cotten, Briana Nicole, Trinity Savita Hope and Madison Rose; one great, great-grandchild, Ariana Nicole. She was predeceased by her 1st born, William Holt (Hopie) Cotten and her loving husband, Dea. William Henry Cotten.
On Tuesday morning, March 31, 2020, when Sis. Cotten had reached the end of her journey and no longer had the strength to carry on down here, she "Lifted up her eyes to the hills from whence came her strength. "Waiting with a loving hand to bring her home was our Saviour! One of Sister Cotten's favorite quotes was from the Consoler's Gospel Song...May the work I've done speak for me...the Cotten family says...The Love you showed spoke for you!
The Cotten family is truly sad but will always be grateful for the life and influence Florence Marie Cotten had on each and every one of us! We thank God for her life!
2 Timothy 4:6-8 King James Version (KJV)
For I am now ready to be offered, and the time of my departure is at hand. I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge,shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing.
Services will be held privately at Baptist Temple Church, with burial in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Newburgh. To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020