Florence G. Armstrong
March 24, 1928 - April 18, 2020
Monticello, NY
Florence Gregory Armstrong, a retired teacher's aide at the K.L. Rutherford School in Monticello, where she was a lifelong resident, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020. She was 92.
The daughter of the late William Gregory and Mary Klecka Gregory, she was born March 24, 1928 in Monticello. She was the widow of Frank J. Armstrong who predeceased her on October 31, 1989.
Florence was a devoted member and worked tirelessly for her beloved church, the First Church of Monticello, Presbyterian. She was also a member of the Monticello Women's Club and helped with fundraising for various local charities.
She is survived by a daughter, Jane Armstrong and her husband, Jay Silverberg of New Fairfield, CT; a son, Frank "Bud" Armstrong of Rockland County; five grandchildren: Melissa, Daniel, Conor, Quinn and Eoin; her twin brother, Richard "Dick" Gregory and his wife, Jane of Monticello; a son-in-law, John Eidel; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by two daughters: Christine and Marianne; three brothers: William (Molly), George (Millie) and Edward (Louise); a son-in-law, Martin Hughes; and a daughter-in-law, Marguerite.
Due to our current health crisis, her funeral service and burial will be held privately for the immediate family, and a public memorial service will be held at a later date at the church. Burial will be made at the Rock Ridge Cemetery in Monticello.
Memorial contribution can be made to the First Church of Monticello, Presbyterian, 11 Jones Street, Monticello, NY 12701.
Arrangements are under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home. For additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020