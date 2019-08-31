|
|
Florence "Ruby" Klemmer
May 13, 1942 - August 30, 2019
Florida, NY
Florence "Ruby" Klemmer of Florida, NY, entered into rest on Friday, August 30, 2019. She was 77.
The daughter of the late William Francois & Catherine Pleickhardt Francois, she was born on May 13, 1942 in Warwick, NY.
She is survived by daughter, Donna Conklin (JC); daughter, Tina Dzierzek (Frank); grandchildren, Sonya (John); Chris (Jamie) & Christina (Shane); great grandchildren, Madison, Mikaelah, Haedyn, Hailei, Bobby, Jimmy and baby to be Anthony; brother, Jack Francois (Linda); sister, Lorraine (Hector); brother, Richard Francois (Joanne); brother, Kevin Francois (Rose); along with several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her siblings, Billy, Rosie, Caroline, Kenny and Mikey.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 3rd from 4-8PM at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921. As per her wishes, a private cremation will follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2019