Florence "Flossy" M. Otis
April 29, 1943 - October 7, 2019
New Paltz, NY
Florence "Flossy" M. Otis, 76 of New Paltz, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center of Poughkeepsie, NY.
Born April 29th, 1943 in Sussex, New Jersey, she was the daughter of the late John and Vivian (Casterlin) Ferris. She grew up on a dairy farm in Westtown, NY and had her own horse named Hans, whom she adored.
Flo married Donald Raymond Otis on September 19th, 1985 at their home in New Paltz NY. They had nearly 34 years together until his passing on August 26, 2019.
Although she originally studied English, her dream of caring for others came true when she became a Licensed Practical Nurse in 1969. Flo worked at Hyde Park Nursing Home and Hudson Valley Nursing Home. She loved being a nurse.
Flo's interests were varied and included crafts such as scrap booking, stamping, genealogy and quilting. She enjoyed relaxing in her hammock or by the pool, and spending time with family and friends. She loved all animals, especially her beagle, Bunny, who ruled the roost.
Survivors include her children: Lisa Otis of New Paltz, Kevin Charles Harp of New Paltz, Andrew Otis of Ardsley, William Otis of New Paltz, and Nancy Otis and her husband, Shawn Halbijohn of Gardiner; eight grandchildren: Caroline Converse of Troy, Sharon Otis of New Paltz, Desiree Otis of Pinedale, WY, Timothy Otis and fiance, Sarah LaLumiere of Kerhonkson, Tia Halbijohn of Gardiner, Luella Otis of Ardsley, Madison and Kaden Harp of New Paltz; three great-grandchildren: Penelope, Hudson, and Lila; and her beloved dog, Bunny.
In addition to her parents and husband, Don, she was predeceased by her brothers: Wesley Ferris and Roger J. Ferris.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, November 14 at Copeland-Hammerl Funeral Home, 162 South Putt Corners Road, New Paltz, NY. Friends may call again from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, November 15th at the funeral home. A Funeral Service will begin at 11 a.m., officiated by Pastor Tobias of the Redeemer Evangelical Lutheran Church. Procession to the Rosendale Plains Cemetery, Springtown Road in Tillson will follow, where Flo will be laid to rest alongside her husband, Don.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Lucchesi and her staff, Dr. Waheed and his staff, and her caregivers: Dina, Irena, and Sarah for the extraordinary care and compassion they showed Flo.
The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Flo's name to the Ulster County SPCA, 20 Wiedy Road, Kingston, NY 12401.
Copeland-Hammerl Funeral Home is honored to assist Flo's family with the arrangements.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019