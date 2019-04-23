|
Florence May Conklin
August 25, 1926 - April 20, 2019
Middletown, NY
Florence May Conklin, a longtime employee of Art's Cleaners in Middletown and a lifelong resident of the area, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019 in Orange Regional Medical Center in Middletown. She was 92.
The daughter of the late Charles and Mabel Utter Watson, she was born on August 25, 1926 in Warwick, NY.
She was the widow of Theodore Robert Conklin.
Survivors include her daughters, Linda Martel and Betty DeGrote and her husband, Rodney; her sisters, Lois Ford and Evelyn Ford. She is also survived by her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband, Theodore Robert Conklin; her son, Marcus Gulle; and her brothers, Walter Watson and Charles Watson Jr.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc. 343-6023 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019