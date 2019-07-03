Home

T S Purta Funeral Home
22 Glenmere Ave
Florida, NY 10921
(845) 651-7711
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
T.S. Purta Funeral Home
22 Glenmere Avenue
Florida, NY
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
20 Glenmere Avenue
Florida, NY
View Map
Florence Osczepinski


1925 - 2019
Florence Osczepinski
August 31, 1925 - July 2, 2019
Goshen, NY
Florence Osczepinski of Goshen, NY, a lifelong resident of the area, entered into rest surrounded by her family on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. She was 93.
The daughter of the late Andrew Pawliczek and Mary Rejmaniak Pawliczek, she was born on August 31, 1925 in Warwick, NY.
She is survived by her son, Stanley Osczepinski and fiancé, Trudy of Goshen, NY; daughter, Candice Scheiner of Parkland, FL; three granddaughters: Tammy Kerber, Alyson Rogowski and Keri Osczepinski; great-grandchildren: Birdie, Avery, Carter and Parker Rogowski; sister-in-law, Agnes Osczepinski; her angel, Terry Rudy; along with numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband, Stanley A. Osczepinski; son-in-law, Stuart Scheiner; three sisters: Loretta Zovistoski, Gertrude Urbanski and Dorothy Chrostek; three brothers: Edward, Andrew and Albert Pawliczek.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., on Friday, July 5th at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921. A funeral Mass will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, July 6th at St. Joseph Church, 20 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Florida, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., FL. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home To send a condolence online, or for directions please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 3 to July 4, 2019
