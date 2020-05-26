Florence R. DePuy
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Florence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Florence R. DePuy
July 27, 1947 - May 24, 2020
Liberty, NY
Florence R. DePuy of Liberty, NY, a retired elementary school teacher and a lifelong area resident, died Sunday, May 24, 2020 at the Catskill Regional Medical Center in Harris, NY. She was 72.
The daughter of the late Raymond and Lyda Roosa Charter, she was born July 27, 1947 in Liberty, NY.
Florence was a graduate of SUNY Oneonta where she earned her master's degree. She was an elementary school teacher for the Deposit Central School District and retired in 2003 after 34 years. She was a member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Liberty, NY where she had been a Sunday School Teacher and assistant minister; a member of Revonah-Lincoln-Kiamesha Chapter of the Order of Eastern Star; former secretary and active participant in starting Troop # 96 Boy Scouts at the Liberty Elks Lodge; and a member of the Sullivan County Choir for many years. She enjoyed music, singing, reading, and traveling.
Survivors include her devoted husband of 28 years, Michael F. DePuy at home; one son, Ryan R. DePuy and his wife, Vanessa of New Rochelle, NY; two grandchildren, Rebecca and Declan DePuy and several cousins.
Due to the current health crisis, visitation and funeral services will be private. The Rev. Johanna Andritz will officiate. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Burial will be in the Rural Cemetery, Grahamsville, NY.
Memorial contributions in Florence's name may be made to St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 24 Chestnut St., Liberty, NY 12754.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Harris Funeral Home, West St. at Buckley, Liberty, NY, 845-292-0001 or 845-439-5200. Harris-FH.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harris Funeral Home
West St At Buckley
Liberty, NY 12754
(845) 292-0001
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved