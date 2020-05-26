Florence R. DePuy
July 27, 1947 - May 24, 2020
Liberty, NY
Florence R. DePuy of Liberty, NY, a retired elementary school teacher and a lifelong area resident, died Sunday, May 24, 2020 at the Catskill Regional Medical Center in Harris, NY. She was 72.
The daughter of the late Raymond and Lyda Roosa Charter, she was born July 27, 1947 in Liberty, NY.
Florence was a graduate of SUNY Oneonta where she earned her master's degree. She was an elementary school teacher for the Deposit Central School District and retired in 2003 after 34 years. She was a member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Liberty, NY where she had been a Sunday School Teacher and assistant minister; a member of Revonah-Lincoln-Kiamesha Chapter of the Order of Eastern Star; former secretary and active participant in starting Troop # 96 Boy Scouts at the Liberty Elks Lodge; and a member of the Sullivan County Choir for many years. She enjoyed music, singing, reading, and traveling.
Survivors include her devoted husband of 28 years, Michael F. DePuy at home; one son, Ryan R. DePuy and his wife, Vanessa of New Rochelle, NY; two grandchildren, Rebecca and Declan DePuy and several cousins.
Due to the current health crisis, visitation and funeral services will be private. The Rev. Johanna Andritz will officiate. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Burial will be in the Rural Cemetery, Grahamsville, NY.
Memorial contributions in Florence's name may be made to St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 24 Chestnut St., Liberty, NY 12754.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Harris Funeral Home, West St. at Buckley, Liberty, NY, 845-292-0001 or 845-439-5200. Harris-FH.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 26 to May 27, 2020.