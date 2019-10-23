|
Florence R. Fattorusso
September 9, 1931 - October 20, 2019
Wurtsboro, NY
Florence R. Fattorusso, a homemaker and longtime area resident, died on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at the Skilled Nursing Unit at Catskill Regional Medical Center in Harris. She was 88.
The daughter of the late Walter Kotula and Eva Buzcek Kotula, she was born September 9, 1931 in Brooklyn. She was the widow of Joseph Fattorusso who predeceased her on February 12, 2006.
Flo was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who was dedicated to her family. She had worked at New York Telephone before leaving there to raise her family. After relocating from Brooklyn to Sullivan County, she enjoyed working for several local hotels before retiring. Flo, who was a wonderful cook, was usually found in the kitchen - which was always open - and one always had a seat at her table.
She is survived by three sons: Joseph Fattorusso Jr. and his wife, Aija of Edgewater, NJ, John Fattorusso and his wife, Suzanne of Wurtsboro, and James Fattorusso and his wife, Laura of Wurtsboro; a daughter, Gina Bockman and her husband, Albee of Rock Hill; nine grandchildren: Anthony, Jennifer (Jason), Joseph, Melissa (T.K.), Jamee (David), Emily, James, Nicole and Justin (Tavi); ; six great-grandchildren: Anthony, Carter, Rosalie, Autumn, Jane and Ben; and a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by three brothers: Frank, Edward and Walter.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, October 26 at the VanInwegen-Kenny Funeral Home, 111 Sullivan Street in Wurtsboro. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday, October 28 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 180 Sullivan Street in Wurtsboro with Fr. Peter Madori officiating. Burial will follow at the St. Joseph's Cemetery Wurtsboro.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to a charity that benefits those suffering with dementia, such as the ; or to a local food pantry such as the Community Church of Wurtsboro.
Arrangements are under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Wurtsboro; for additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019