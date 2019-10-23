Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vaninwegen-Kenny Inc Funeral Home
111 Sullivan St
Wurtsboro, NY 12790
(845) 888-2731
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence Fattorusso
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence R. Fattorusso

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Florence R. Fattorusso Obituary
Florence R. Fattorusso
September 9, 1931 - October 20, 2019
Wurtsboro, NY
Florence R. Fattorusso, a homemaker and longtime area resident, died on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at the Skilled Nursing Unit at Catskill Regional Medical Center in Harris. She was 88.
The daughter of the late Walter Kotula and Eva Buzcek Kotula, she was born September 9, 1931 in Brooklyn. She was the widow of Joseph Fattorusso who predeceased her on February 12, 2006.
Flo was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who was dedicated to her family. She had worked at New York Telephone before leaving there to raise her family. After relocating from Brooklyn to Sullivan County, she enjoyed working for several local hotels before retiring. Flo, who was a wonderful cook, was usually found in the kitchen - which was always open - and one always had a seat at her table.
She is survived by three sons: Joseph Fattorusso Jr. and his wife, Aija of Edgewater, NJ, John Fattorusso and his wife, Suzanne of Wurtsboro, and James Fattorusso and his wife, Laura of Wurtsboro; a daughter, Gina Bockman and her husband, Albee of Rock Hill; nine grandchildren: Anthony, Jennifer (Jason), Joseph, Melissa (T.K.), Jamee (David), Emily, James, Nicole and Justin (Tavi); ; six great-grandchildren: Anthony, Carter, Rosalie, Autumn, Jane and Ben; and a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by three brothers: Frank, Edward and Walter.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, October 26 at the VanInwegen-Kenny Funeral Home, 111 Sullivan Street in Wurtsboro. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday, October 28 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 180 Sullivan Street in Wurtsboro with Fr. Peter Madori officiating. Burial will follow at the St. Joseph's Cemetery Wurtsboro.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to a charity that benefits those suffering with dementia, such as the ; or to a local food pantry such as the Community Church of Wurtsboro.
Arrangements are under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Wurtsboro; for additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Florence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now