|
|
Florence S McGregor
October 23, 1918 - July 11, 2019
Melvin Village , New Hampshire
Florence S. McGregor passed away peacefully at the age of 100 at the Glen Arden Health Care Center in Goshen, NY, on July 11, 2019 after a brief period of declining health. She was born on October 23, 1918 to Jerald D. Seamans and Jessie (Brooks) Seamans in Eureka, NY, a village now under the Rondout Reservoir. She graduated from Ellenville High School in 1936, attended the College of Bridgeport in Connecticut, and subsequently earned a secretarial certificate at Spencer's Business School in Kingston, NY. She was a bookkeeper by profession, but her true vocation was that of wife, mother, and homemaker.
She was predeceased by her parents and by her husband of 52 years, Robert McGregor. Her survivors include two daughters, Patricia Sentochnik of Melvin Village, NH, and her husband, Anthony and Linda Clement of Campbell Hall, NY, and her husband, Clay; a granddaughter, Sarah Rae Clement; a grandson, Clay Geiger Clement, and his wife, Susan; and a great-granddaughter, Ashley Clement, all of Campbell Hall; as well as cousins on both sides of her family tree.
In her later years, she enjoyed doing volunteer work in local libraries. She was an excellent baker, knitter, and seamstress and did clothing alterations and repairs for other Glen Arden residents and staff. She took delight in the beauties of nature, from birds to wildflowers.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Elant Foundation, Glen Arden Employee Fund, 214 Harriman Drive, Goshen, NY, 10924.
There will be viewing from 10 a.m. to Noon on Monday, July 22, with a memorial service at 11 a.m. at the DeWitt-Martinez Funeral and cremation services, 64 Center St., Pine Bush, NY. Private interment will take place at New Prospect Cemetery in Pine Bush.
Arrangements are under the direction of DeWitt-Martinez Funeral and Cremation Services 845-744-2787. Messages of condolences can be left for the family at www.dewittfh.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 19 to July 20, 2019