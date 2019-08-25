Home

T S Purta Funeral Home
22 Glenmere Ave
Florida, NY 10921
(845) 651-7711
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Joseph Church
20 Glenmere Ave.
Florida, NY
Florence S. Rutkowski


1924 - 2019
Florence S. Rutkowski Obituary
Florence S. Rutkowski
July 19, 1924 - August 24, 2019
New Hampton, NY
Florence S. Rutkowski of New Hampton, NY entered into rest Saturday, August 24, 2019. She was 95.
The daughter of the late Joseph and Stella Szymanski Helhoski, she was born on July 19, 1924 in Goshen, NY.
She was a member of the former St. Andrew Babola Church, New Hampton.
She is survived by her daughter, Renee Beverson of New Hampton, NY; two grandchildren, Denise Quinn and Justin Rutkowski; three great-grandchildren: Patrick, Sean and Aidan Quinn; brother, Joseph Helhoski and wife, Naida; two nephews Paul and Brian Helhoski; and niece, Lisa Books.
She was predeceased by her husband, Walter P. Rutkowski; son, Walter Rutkowski Jr.; sister, Lorraine DiRusso; brother, Carl Helhoski.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, August 28th at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Ave., Florida, NY 10921. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Noon, Wednesday, August 28th at St. Joseph Church, 20 Glenmere Ave., Florida. Burial will be in St. Joseph Church, Florida, NY.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at ORMC for the compassionate care and kindness they gave to Florence. They would also like to thank the administration, staff and residents of the Promenade at Middletown for making her time there enjoyable.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home; to send a condolence online, or for directions please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019
