Florence "Flo" Scott
April 11, 1941 - July 27, 2019
Monticello, NY
Florence "Flo" Scott, 78 of the Arc Sullivan Orange Counties, NY, of Monticello, NY passed away after an extended stay on July 27, 2019 at Catskill Regional Medical Center.
Flo, as she preferred to be called, was born on April 11th, 1941 in South Fallsburg, NY to Beatrice Emma Berger Scott and Chancler Scott.
Flo came to Arc Sullivan Orange Counties, NY in May of 1978 where she made many lifelong friends who considered her a special party of their extended family. Flo will always be remembered for her morning coffee in her favorite mug, her occasional Coke and double cheeseburgers from McDonald's, her love of gambling and the casinos and all things purple. Flo enjoyed her one on one time with her preferred staff just to talk and exchange a joke or two. Flo enjoyed watching Law and Order and coming up with the plot to the story.
Flo leaves behind many friends and family at Arc Sullivan Orange Counties, NY. Flo is survived by two nieces, three nephews and several great nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 31st, 2019 from 10-11:15am at Colonial Memorial Funeral Home396 State Route 52 Woodbourne, NY. A funeral services will begin at 11:15am at the funeral home, Rev. Walter Haff will officiate.
Flo's family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude to all that loved and cared for her at Arc Sullivan Orange Counties, NY as well as the Doctors and Nurses who took care of her at Catskill Regional Medical Center.
Arrangements were under the care of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home for further information please call 845-434-7363 or visit www.colonialbryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 29 to July 30, 2019