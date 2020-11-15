1/1
Florence T. Sawyer
May 29, 1932 - November 14, 2020
Goshen, NY
Florence T. Sawyer of Goshen, loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt, passed away on Saturday, November 14th, 2020 at the age of 88.
Florence was born on May 29th, 1932 in Goshen, New York to Harry and Ida Tuthill. She graduated from Orange County Community College in 1952 as the first graduating class. On March 10, 1973, she married Horace "Teeny" Sawyer.
Florence enjoyed her employment with Arden Hill Hospital in their Development Office. Her career with the hospital started at the Goshen Hospital which was located on Greenwich Avenue. She was instrumental in helping raise funds for the new Arden Hill Hospital on Harriman Drive. As a lifelong resident, she has seen Goshen go through many changes. During her years, she also worked with the candy strippers/volunteers, managed the gift shop, and was a member of the Hospital Auxiliary. In addition, Florence was a past secretary for the Goshen Rotary Club, a current member of the local Business of Professional Women, and very active with the Goshen Senior Center. She was named a Paul Harris Fellow by the Rotary Foundation of Rotary International; received the Honorary Rotarian award by the Goshen Rotary Club; and was also awarded the Volunteer Leadership Award from the then Orange Regional Medical Center Foundation. Florence was never one to sit around and do nothing, she was always on the go and traveling to new places with her many friends. More importantly however, her family meant the world to her.
Florence was predeceased by her husband, Horace "Teeny" Sawyer, and her sisters, Edythe Fleming, and Marie Parr. She is survived by her daughter, Cindy, and her husband, Doug Crana; and grandchildren, Alexandra and Jonathan; her stepson, Dr. Ronald Sawyer, and his daughter, Katlyn; stepson, Dr. James Sawyer, and his children, Ian and Erin; as well, as several nieces and nephews.
Due to the continued public health concerns of COVID-19, please know that there is an occupancy limitation of 30 people at the Funeral Home, which may cause a wait time. Facial coverings must be worn in the funeral home at all times.
A visitation and funeral service will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 17 at the Donovan Funeral Home on 82 South Church Street, Goshen, New York.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Garnet Health Hospital Auxiliary, Goshen Rotary Foundation, or the local Business of Professional Women.
Arrangements under the care of the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., To leave a condolence visit www.donovanfunerals.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
