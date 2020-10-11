Florinda "Lynne" J. Jarvis

December 17, 1946 - October 2, 2020

New Windsor, NY

If you are lucky you have that one person in your life that is always there for you, loves you no matter what, and is your best friend. This is who my mother was to me, in addition to being the keeper of the family stories and memories and the one you went to for advice about anything. Sadly, the world lost this beautiful and kind person much too soon. Florinda "Lynne" Jarvis (Cory) was born December 17, 1946 to Florinda and Ralph Cory, in Richmond Hill, Queens before moving to New Paltz, where her family lived on an apple orchard. She often remembered with fondness those years as a little girl running with the cows and her cousins throughout the farm. She moved to New Windsor with her parents in 1956 where she remained and raised her own family. She graduated from Newburgh Free Academy in 1964 and took classes at Orange County Community College. Always one to persevere, she took one class a semester when she was able to and graduated in 1993 while raising two girls, taking care of her family, and working full time.

In 1965, she began working for the US Civil Army of Engineers at Stewart Airforce Base where she met her husband, Bob Jarvis. They were married September 19, 1967 in Newburgh. She worked as a teaching assistant in Cornwall Central School District and retired in 2007 where she was able to spend time with her father, Ralph, and husband Bob. She also enjoyed spending time with her daughter, Shana, and son in law, Matthew, who helped them at home these last few years. She has been a fighter her entire life and was admired by many for her strength, even though she didn't realize how strong she was. She fought cancer four times with grace and courage, each time being more difficult than the last, but always being grateful she was alive, hoping things would get better, and planning for the future. Sadly, this time the fight was too much for this little lady and we had to say goodbye.

She leaves behind her doting daughter, Shana Jarvis and husband, Matthew Zyrkowski, and Kathi Loto and husband, Tom, and grandchildren, Ashley and Bethany. She was predeceased by her husband, Bob just this May after 53 years of marriage, her infant daughter, MaryBeth, and best puppies, Coco and Mandi.

For us the world has been changed forever…our hearts ache and a piece of us will always be missing. We will miss her more than words can express. If love could have saved you, you would have lived forever...

A memorial visitation for both Lynne and Bob will be held Saturday, October 17th from 1 to 3 p.m. with a 2:30 p.m. service at Hudson Valley Funeral Home, 239 Quassaick Ave. (Rte. 94), New Windsor, NY; followed by a gathering at their home.

Please consider making a donation in Lynne's memory to support Catskill Animal Sanctuary at 316 Old Stage Rd., Saugerties, NY 12477 or Support Connection, Inc. at 40 Triangle Center, Suite 100, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598.



