Floyd C. Campfield
July 3, 1936 - March 17, 2019
Narrowsburgh, NY
Floyd C. Campfield, 82, of Narrowsburg, NY died on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at home, after a long battle with cancer. He was born on July 3, 1936 to Carl and Agnes Gumpper Campfield in Honesdale, PA.
Floyd was predeceeded in death by his loving wife, the former Jacoba Young on Feb. 27, 2018. They had been married on October 25, 1958. Floyd and Jacoba parented three boys and a girl who survive them: Floyd J. and Anna Campfield of Narrowsburg, NY, Steven and Georgia Campfield of Narrowsburg, NY, Teresa Campfield of Liberty, NY and Tommie Campfield of Narrowsburg, NY. He is also survived by seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. A sister, Ann Dougher, predeceased Floyd in 1938.
Floyd quit high school and enlisted in the U.S. Army for three years, serving in the Army Engineers in the USA and Germany until February 1958. Upon discharge he became employed by Narrowsburg Lumber Company in Narrowsburg, NY. In June 1965 Floyd enlisted into the New York State Police serving honorably, without favoritism, in Sullivan and Ulster Counties for twenty years as a Trooper, with the majority of his service patrolling in Western Sullivan County. In 1964 Floyd constructed an eel wier on the Delaware River and enlarging it over the years to be the most productive eel wier from Hancock to Port Jervis, NY. Floyd was proud of the fact that he harvested between seventy five and a hundred tons of eels during his forty years of operation. He was known as the "Eel King". Floyd was an avid collector of Native American Indian relics that he found in plowed fields along the Delaware River. He collected hundreds of arrowheads, pottery pieces, stone tools and weapons. Floyd donated the majority of his collection to the National Park Service and Fort Delaware which locally displays them.
Floyd was avid hunter and fisherman. He was successful in collecting many trophies and keeping the freezer full.
Friends are invited to call on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. and Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Harrison Rasmussen Funeral Home 3412 SR97, Barryville, NY 12719. Military services will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Glen Cove Cemetery, Narrowsburg, NY.
Donation can be made in Floyd's name to: Hospice of Orange and Sullivan County, Administrative Office, 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550.
Arrangements are under the care of the Harrison Rasmussen Funeral Home, 3412 SR97, Barryville, NY 12719, 845-557-8010.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2019