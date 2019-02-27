|
Floyd "Larry" Popi Cahill
May 12, 1934 - February 26, 2019
Warwick, NY
It is with a heavy heart and deep sadness that we announce the passing of Floyd "Larry" Popi Cahill of Warwick, NY, who passed away on February 26, 2019 at St. Joseph's Place in Port Jervis, NY. He was 84 years old.
He was born on May 12, 1934 to parents Floyd Leon and Alice (nee Hayes) Cahill.
Larry graduated from Warwick High School and thereafter proudly served his country in the Army from 1959-61. After discharge, he worked for the State of New York and eventually was a T.A. at Mid-Hudson Psych Center prior to his retirement. Larry belonged to three Bottle Clubs: Hudson Valley, Warwick and Oakland Bottle Clubs. He was known for his wonderful sense of humor, making so many around him laugh.
Larry is survived by "his bride" of 57 years, as he lovingly referred to Jo-ann; daughter Kelly Fedrizzi and her husband, Mark of Middletown, NY; grandsons, who he babysat from infancy until they went to school: Peter Fedrizzi and Airman Travis Fedrizzi who is currently serving in the AirForce; and several cousins.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 1 at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 2 at the funeral home. Interment will follow the service in Warwick Cemetery.
The family would like to especially thank Kelly, all her co-workers at St. Joseph's Place for their wonderful and most compassionate care. Also thank you to Tony and Lisa Rivera and family, Carol and Alan Hann and Bryan Vandio for all you did for us.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Warwick Volunteer Ambulance Corps, P.O. Box 315, Warwick, NY 10990.
Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019