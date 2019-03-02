|
Floyd Roland Elmore
February 1, 1982 - February 27, 2019
Barryville, NY
Floyd Roland Elmore of Barryville, NY died unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. He was 37.
He was born February 1, 1982 in Port Jervis, NY, the son of the late Roland Thomas Elmore and Carolyn Forsythe Elmore.
Floyd was a 2000 graduate of Eldred High School and went on to earn an Associate Degree from DeVry University in 2002.
A family statement read: Floyd was deeply loved. We all will miss his larger than life personality and his infectious laugh.
Surviving are his mother: Carolyn Rhines; brother: Roland C. Elmore; maternal grandmother: Grace Forsythe; two aunts: Mary Montgomery and Gladys Perreault; cousins: Heather Wustrau, Elizabeth Wustrau, Mark Montgomery, Nazarro Montgomery, Trevor Luce, Miles Luce and Eleanor Luce; cousins: Dawn Amato, Richie-Lynn Stevens, Anna Lisa Mellan, Penne Bauder and Jenny Mellan
He was predeceased by his father, Roland Elmore; his paternal grandparents, Charles and Vera Elmore; his maternal grandfather: Robert Forsythe; and his aunt, Patricia Stevens.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. to Noon on Tuesday, March 5th at the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, Inc.. 100 East Main St., Port Jervis, followed by a Noon service at the funeral home with Pastor Amy Garrett officiating. Cremation will follow at MacLennan Hall Crematorium, Milford, PA.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Can't Hurt Steel Community Foundation, P.O. Box 333 Eldred, NY 12732 https://cfosny.org/our-funds/donor-advised/cant-hurt-steel-foundation/
Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, 845.856.5191; for additional information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019