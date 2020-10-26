Franca Saiano
January 8, 1946 - October 24, 2020
Wallkill, formerly of Woodside, NY
Franca Saiano, of Wallkill, formerly of Woodside, NY entered into rest on Saturday, October 24, 2020. She was 74.
Daughter of the late Giuseppe Ardini, she was born on January 8, 1946 in Catania, Italy, coming to the United States at the age of 19.
Franca was an Unit Control Administrator with Hills Department Store in New York, NY, retiring in 1999. She was a parishioner of Our Lady of the Lake. Devoted to her husband and family, she was an avid gardener, and loved to cook for her family. Franca was loved by all who met her.
Survivors include her son, Franco C. Saiano and his wife, Kathy of Wallkill, NY.
She was predeceased by her husband, Thomas Saiano in 2002.
Private cremation has taken place at Cedar Hill Crematory.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Franca's memory can be made to the charity of one's choice
.
Arrangements are under the care of White, Venuto and Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service, 188 N. Plank Road, Newburgh, NY 12550.