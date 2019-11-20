|
|
Frances A. Lockamy Herring
May 11, 1920 - November 17, 2019
Newburgh, NY
Frances A. Lockamy Herring, 99 of Newburgh, NY, passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born May 11, 1920 in Sampson County, North Carolina to William Lockamy and Alice White. She was married to Luther D. Herring in 1943 until his death in 1969. Frances truly lived her life to the fullest through her family and friends meeting no strangers. She was full of wisdom and her personality burst with humor.
Frances is survived by her loving children: Maretta, Bonnie, Betty H., Betty M., Luther, Michael H. and Michael K; 30 grandchildren; 61 great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild and a host of other relatives.
Mrs. Herring will have a Memorial Celebration of Life at 6 p.m., Friday, November 22 at Mt. Carmel Church of Christ, Disciples of Christ, 1524 Rte. 300, Newburgh, NY. Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Homes, 259 Walsh Ave., New Windsor, NY 12553. "Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 845-569-1233.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019