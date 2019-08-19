|
|
Frances Antoinette Sweeney
August 20, 1934 - August 18, 2019
Goshen, NY
Frances Antoinette Sweeney, 84, of Goshen, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, August 18, 2019. Born on August 20, 1934 in Queens, NY, Fran was the daughter of John and Catherine (Harvey) McGullam. She was the widow of Daniel Bernard Sweeney.
Frances was predeceased by her seven siblings, Jack, Veronica, Stephen, Gerald, Jean, William and Thomas McGullam.
A devoted and loving mother, she is survived by her four children, Barbara Sweeney of Cork, Ireland, Kathleen Sweeney and husband, Jeffrey Marino of New York City, D.B. Sweeney and wife, Ashley of Hinsdale, IL and Thomas Sweeney and wife, Jami of New Hampton, NY; five grandchildren, Rhiannon Delphine and Finnavar Nuala Marino, Cade, John, and Cody Grace Sweeney and Shaylyn Angelica Sweeney.
Her children recall her quick wit and incisive mind, her love of travel, tennis and especially opera. Her favorite stories often involved her journeys to attend the classics performed at world famous venues. Fran was a masterful gardener with a perpetually green thumb and a wizard in the kitchen. A lovely and generous hostess, her passion for cooking and entertaining has enriched the lives of her family and friends.
Visitation will be Wednesday, August 21 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY. A Funeral Mass will be held 10 a.m. on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at St. Columba R. C. Church, 27 High St., Chester, NY.
Cremation will be private and burial will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Frances's name to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements under the care of Donovan Funeral Home, Inc. To leave a condolence online please visit www.donovanfunerals.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2019